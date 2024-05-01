Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump-proofing Nato: why Europe’s current nuclear deterrents may not be enough to face biggest threats since WWII

By Natasha Lindstaedt, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
Though a second Trump presidency is not a foregone conclusion, Nato members are gearing up to Trump-proof the organisation and reviewing their defence strategies.

Nato’s concerns about Trump’s re-election were heightened by his flippant comment in February that he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wanted, if certain countries didn’t pay up, defying Nato’s principle that an attack on one constituted an


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why universities turn to the police to end student protests − and why that can spiral out of control
~ Traditional corporate leadership structures are failing women in the C-suite
~ High interest rates aren’t going away anytime soon – a business economist explains why
~ Ensuring victims’ rights: The federal ombudsperson’s office is necessary but insufficient
~ Indonesia Court Ruling a Boon for Free Expression
~ Alarming decline in children’s health and wellbeing predated pandemic, research reveals
~ Cyberflashing is now a criminal offence – but the normalisation of this behaviour among young people needs to change
~ What being a teenage girl in 1960s Britain was really like
~ Are young people smarter than older adults? My research shows cognitive differences between generations are diminishing
~ Millions of young people will head to the polls over the next year – but many are disillusioned about mainstream politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter