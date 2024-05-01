Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ensuring victims’ rights: The federal ombudsperson’s office is necessary but insufficient

By Alain-Guy Sipowo, Professeur adjoint de victimologie à l'École de criminologie, Université de Montréal
The Victims Bill of Rights merely lists a series of guidelines that those in the criminal justice system should take into account, as they see fit. It does not compel them to do so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump-proofing Nato: why Europe’s current nuclear deterrents may not be enough to face biggest threats since WWII
~ Why universities turn to the police to end student protests − and why that can spiral out of control
~ Traditional corporate leadership structures are failing women in the C-suite
~ High interest rates aren’t going away anytime soon – a business economist explains why
~ Indonesia Court Ruling a Boon for Free Expression
~ Alarming decline in children’s health and wellbeing predated pandemic, research reveals
~ Cyberflashing is now a criminal offence – but the normalisation of this behaviour among young people needs to change
~ What being a teenage girl in 1960s Britain was really like
~ Are young people smarter than older adults? My research shows cognitive differences between generations are diminishing
~ Millions of young people will head to the polls over the next year – but many are disillusioned about mainstream politics
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter