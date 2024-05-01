Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Power outages linked to heat and storms are rising, and low-income communities are most at risk, as a new NYC study shows

By Nina Flores, Ph.D. Student Researcher in Environmental Health, Columbia University
Joan A. Casey, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Practices such as redlining left marginalized groups in more disaster-prone areas with poorer quality infrastructure − and more likely to experience prolonged power outages.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
