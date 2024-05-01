Power outages linked to heat and storms are rising, and low-income communities are most at risk, as a new NYC study shows
By Nina Flores, Ph.D. Student Researcher in Environmental Health, Columbia University
Joan A. Casey, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Practices such as redlining left marginalized groups in more disaster-prone areas with poorer quality infrastructure − and more likely to experience prolonged power outages.
- Wednesday, May 1st 2024