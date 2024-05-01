Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What junior doctors’ unpaid overtime tells us about the toxic side of medicine

By Claire Hooker, Senior Lecturer and Coordinator, Health and Medical Humanities, University of Sydney
Alex Broom, Professor of Sociology & Director, Sydney Centre for Healthy Societies, University of Sydney
Karen Scott, Associate Professor, Sydney Medical School, University of Sydney
Louise Nash, Associate Professor and Psychiatrist, Brain and Mind Centre, Faculty of Medicine and Health, University of Sydney
What’s been described as the largest underpayment class action in Australian legal history has just been settled. Who was allegedly underpaid? Thousands of junior doctors who, subject to court approval, are set to share back-pay of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

Amireh Fakhouri, who brought the claim…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alarming decline in children’s health and wellbeing predated pandemic, research reveals
~ Cyberflashing is now a criminal offence – but the normalisation of this behaviour among young people needs to change
~ What being a teenage girl in 1960s Britain was really like
~ Are young people smarter than older adults? My research shows cognitive differences between generations are diminishing
~ Millions of young people will head to the polls over the next year – but many are disillusioned about mainstream politics
~ Power outages linked to heat and storms are rising, and low-income communities are most at risk, as a new NYC study shows
~ The COVID-19 pandemic changed our patterns and behaviours, which in turn affected wildlife
~ Climate models can run for months on supercomputers – but my new algorithm can make them ten times faster
~ Luxon’s leadership test: what would it take to win back unimpressed NZ voters?
~ May Day 2024: Workers on a warming planet deserve stronger labour protections
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter