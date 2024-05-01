Tolerance.ca
James by Percival Everett: an enthralling reimagining of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of formerly enslaved Jim

By Emily Zobel Marshall, Reader in Postcolonial Literature, Leeds Beckett University
James, the new novel by Percival Everett, is a stunning book which I relished long after finishing. It is the sort of book you need to tell all your friends about – and you know once they have read it, it will fundamentally change them. They can never unlearn what they discover once they’ve walked in James’s footsteps.

James is an incredible re-writing of Mark Twain’s 1884 American classic The Adventures of Huckleberry Fin that tells the story from the perspective of the enslaved Jim.…The Conversation


© The Conversation
