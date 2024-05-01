Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

London’s runaway horses remind us that animals are workers too

By Helen Wadham, Reader in Sustainability, Manchester Metropolitan University
Carlos Monterrubio, Researcher and Lecturer in Tourism, Universidad Autonoma del Estado de Mexico
Kate Dashper, Professor, School of Events, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Leeds Beckett University
The extraordinary sight of five horses galloping through London, sweating and covered in blood, caused the hashtag #Apocalypse to trend briefly on social media last week.

Colliding with vehicles and startling pedestrians, the military horses had been taking part in an exercise in the capital when they were spooked by noisy building works nearby. And while not exactly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ More price rises and empty shelves on the cards as UK brings in Brexit border checks
~ James by Percival Everett: an enthralling reimagining of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of formerly enslaved Jim
~ After struggling with its past, is the Labour party looking to the future?
~ Brain cancer in children is notoriously hard to treat – a new mRNA cancer vaccine triggers an attack from within
~ What the Supreme Court is doing right in considering Trump’s immunity case
~ US election: why it’s not the protesters’ votes that the Democrats should worry about
~ Mexico emerges as a destination for Americans seeking reproductive health services – not for the first time
~ Love Lies Bleeding: this vengeful queer romance is a visceral cinematic experience
~ China set to blast off to the far side of the Moon – here’s what it could discover
~ Why demonising people as ‘workless’ won’t solve rising economic inactivity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter