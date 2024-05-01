London’s runaway horses remind us that animals are workers too
By Helen Wadham, Reader in Sustainability, Manchester Metropolitan University
Carlos Monterrubio, Researcher and Lecturer in Tourism, Universidad Autonoma del Estado de Mexico
Kate Dashper, Professor, School of Events, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Leeds Beckett University
The extraordinary sight of five horses galloping through London, sweating and covered in blood, caused the hashtag #Apocalypse to trend briefly on social media last week.
Colliding with vehicles and startling pedestrians, the military horses had been taking part in an exercise in the capital when they were spooked by noisy building works nearby. And while not exactly…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, May 1st 2024