Climbers have turned Mount Everest into a high-altitude garbage dump, but sustainable solutions are within reach
By Suzanne OConnell, Harold T. Stearns Professor of Earth Science, Wesleyan University
Alton C. Byers, Senior Research Associate, Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research, University of Colorado Boulder
Mountain tourism brings revenues to Nepal but leaves a mess behind. Local and international groups are offering new cleanup strategies.
- Wednesday, May 1st 2024