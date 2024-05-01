Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The biblical character who goes ‘down the rabbit hole’ into an alternate reality − just like Alice in Wonderland

By Ryan M. Armstrong, Visiting Assistant Professor of Religious Studies, Oklahoma State University
The Book of Job and ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ both make fun of preachy know-it-alls and resist conventions of their genres.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
