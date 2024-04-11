Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Late Night with the Devil is a sly, gleefully horrifying Aussie hit that invites you to be hypnotised

By Erin Harrington, Senior Lecturer in English and Cultural Studies, University of Canterbury
With its occult themes, ’70s nostalgia and some AI controversy thrown into the mix, it’s easy to see why the film was a US box-office success.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
