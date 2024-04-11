Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Halt Forced Returns to Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Myanmar refugees carry donated lunch boxes along the Thai side of the Moei River in Mae Sot, Thailand, February 5, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo, File (Bangkok) – The Thai government’s decision not to forcibly return 19 children to Myanmar should be expanded to include all refugees from Myanmar, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 12, 2024, officials from Thai immigration and the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security took 19 Myanmar children, ages 5 to 17, from Wat Sawang Arom School in Lopburi province in central Thailand and brought them without their parents…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
