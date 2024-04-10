Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Greek Court Deems Surveillance Powers Unconstitutional

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Council of State of Greece building in Athens, July 14, 2015. © 2015 C messier Greece’s highest administrative court, the Council of State, has declared unconstitutional a 2021 amendment that barred the Hellenic Authority for Communication Security and Privacy (ADAE), an independent body which oversees surveillance powers, from informing citizens of state surveillance on “national security” grounds. Until March 2021, those under government surveillance could request information from ADAE about surveillance on them after the surveillance ended, provided disclosure…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the Maduro government pays to promote propaganda and disinformation in Venezuela
~ An economist explains: Textbook economics is badly flawed when it comes to climate change
~ PFAS ‘forever chemicals’: Why EPA set federal drinking water limits for these health-harming contaminants
~ Why moving to the right could be wrong for Dutton and the Coalition
~ Why some of British Columbia’s kelp forests are in more danger than others
~ China has finally removed crushing tariffs on Australian wine. But re-establishing ourselves in the market won’t be easy
~ Bruce Pascoe’s Black Duck is a ‘healing and necessary’ account of a year on his farm, following a difficult decade after Dark Emu
~ No, taking drugs like Ozempic isn’t ‘cheating’ at weight loss or the ‘easy way out’
~ NZ’s mental healthcare is in crisis – but research shows us how to shorten wait times and keep staff
~ The heat is on: what we know about why ocean temperatures keep smashing records
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter