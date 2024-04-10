China has finally removed crushing tariffs on Australian wine. But re-establishing ourselves in the market won’t be easy
By Weihuan Zhou, Associate Professor, Co-Director of China International Business and Economic Law (CIBEL) Centre, Faculty of Law and Justice, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
James Laurenceson, Director and Professor, Australia-China Relations Institute (ACRI), University of Technology Sydney
China’s Ministry of Commerce has finally ended its tariffs on Australian wine, which had been imposed for more than three years at rates as high as 218.4%.
The measures have had a catastrophic impact on Australia’s wine exports.
In 2019, Australia sold A$1.24 billion worth of wine to China, surpassing France to capture a market share close to 40%. But by last year, this had collapsed to…
