Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your vision can predict dementia 12 years before it is diagnosed – new study

By Eef Hogervorst, Professor of Biological Psychology, Loughborough University
Ahmet Begde, PhD Candidate, Neurorehabilitation, Loughborough University
Thom Wilcockson, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Loughborough University
The eyes can reveal a lot about the health of our brain. Indeed, problems with the eyes can be one of the earliest signs of cognitive decline. Our latest study shows that a loss of visual sensitivity can predict dementia 12 years before it is diagnosed.

Our research was based on 8,623 healthy people in Norfolk, England, who were followed up for many years. By the end of the study, 537 participants had developed dementia, so we could see what factors might have preceded this diagnosis.

At the start…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ What happened to Nelson Mandela’s South Africa? A new podcast series marks 30 years of post-apartheid democracy
~ Is this the dawn of a new era in women’s sports?
~ Using research to solve societal problems starts with building connections and making space for young people
~ Trump pushes the limits of every restriction he faces – including threatening judges and their families
~ Talking to Americans reveals the diversity behind the shared opinion ‘the country is on the wrong track’
~ House of Representatives holds off on Ukraine aid package − here’s why the US has a lot at stake in supporting Ukraine
~ New York City greenlights congestion pricing – here’s how this toll plan is expected to improve traffic, air quality and public transit
~ Bollywood is playing a large supporting role in India’s elections
~ Anthony Albanese puts interventionist industry policy at the centre of his budget agenda
~ Clairmont tells the story of the woman Byron cast aside
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter