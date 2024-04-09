Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Oil bosses call phasing out fossil fuels a ‘fantasy’ – but an international agreement is plausible

By Harro van Asselt, Hatton Professor of Climate Law, University of Cambridge
Lauri Peterson, Senior Researcher, Law School, Faculty of Social Sciences and Business Studies, University of Eastern Finland
Panagiotis Fragkos, Researcher, Energy & Economy, National Technical University of Athens
While some countries are more likely than others to sign an international agreement to phase out fossil fuels, measures to tackle fossil fuel demand by adding a higher carbon price are essential.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
