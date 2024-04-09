Flash droughts are becoming more common in Australia. What’s causing them?
By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Recent flash droughts in parts of NSW and Victoria appeared quickly and can be followed by intense flooding rains. It’s part of a global trend driven by global warming.
© The Conversation
- Monday, April 8, 2024