Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flash droughts are becoming more common in Australia. What’s causing them?

By Milton Speer, Visiting Fellow, School of Mathematical and Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Lance M Leslie, Professor, School of Mathematical And Physical Sciences, University of Technology Sydney
Recent flash droughts in parts of NSW and Victoria appeared quickly and can be followed by intense flooding rains. It’s part of a global trend driven by global warming.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lost for words? Research shows art therapy brings benefits for mental health
~ Eight charts on how Australia’s population is growing – and changing
~ NZ gymnasts can now wear shorts over their leotards – why is this a big deal for female athletes?
~ Zambian Police Summon Priest After Critical Sermon
~ We can’t eradicate deadly cane toads – but there’s a way to stop them killing wildlife
~ Antarctica’s sea ice hit another low this year – understanding how ocean warming is driving the loss is key
~ Critics can’t decide if Andrew Scott’s Ripley is mesmerising or charmless – exactly as Patricia Highsmith wrote him
~ Gender is not scary, argues Judith Butler. But right now, it represents the threat of social change
~ Heat from El Niño can warm oceans off West Antarctica – and melt floating ice shelves from below
~ Measles is a humanitarian issue, and its unwelcome reappearance in Canada is a reminder of its importance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter