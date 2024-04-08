Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gender is not scary, argues Judith Butler. But right now, it represents the threat of social change

By Louise Richardson-Self, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy & Gender Studies, University of Tasmania
In her new book, Who’s Afraid of Gender?, feminist philosopher Judith Butler explains how gender and sex are socially constructed, while fighting critics who see gender as a threat to the social order.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Zambian Police Summon Priest After Critical Sermon
~ We can’t eradicate deadly cane toads – but there’s a way to stop them killing wildlife
~ Antarctica’s sea ice hit another low this year – understanding how ocean warming is driving the loss is key
~ Critics can’t decide if Andrew Scott’s Ripley is mesmerising or charmless – exactly as Patricia Highsmith wrote him
~ Heat from El Niño can warm oceans off West Antarctica – and melt floating ice shelves from below
~ Measles is a humanitarian issue, and its unwelcome reappearance in Canada is a reminder of its importance
~ AI will not revolutionize business management but it could make it worse
~ Loyalty programs may limit competition, and they could be pushing prices up for everyone
~ UN Rights Council Boosts Scrutiny of North Korea
~ As a child psychiatrist, I know it’s critical for kindergartens to embrace playful learning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter