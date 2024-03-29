Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine recap: Russia won’t attack Nato countries says Putin, believe it or not

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Vladimir Putin says he has no intention of attacking any Nato members. Visiting an airbase in Torzhok, on the road between Moscow and St Petersburg, the Russian president told a group of pilots he didn’t plan to spark a war with any members of the western alliance which might bring in the US, with its massively greater defence budget.

“The idea that we will attack some other country – Poland, the Baltic States, and the Czechs are also being scared – is complete nonsense. It’s just drivel,” he said.

But he did leave himself a little wriggle room. Declaring that if Ukraine…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
