Human Rights Observatory

Aphantasia: ten years since I coined the term for lacking a mind’s eye – the journey so far

By Adam Zeman, Professor of Cognitive and Behavioural Neurology, University of Exeter
Words are powerful things. In 2015, with the help of a friend versed in the classics and two psychologist collaborators, I coined the term “aphantasia” to refer to the absence of a mind’s eye. We borrowed Aristotle’s word for the mind’s eye, “phantasia”, adding the prefix “a” to denote its absence.

The term was needed because we had encountered 21 people who, so far as they knew, had never been able to visualise things. Since then I have heard from over 10,000 people who recognised this feature of their psychological makeup in our description – and from several thousand at the opposite…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
