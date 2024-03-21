Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drone Attack Collapses Odesa Residential Building

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An apartment building heavily damaged during a Russian drone strike in Odesa, Ukraine March 2, 2024.  © 2024 Stringer/Reuters On March 2, Andriy Sidak raced to his sister’s apartment building fearing the worst. Earlier, a Russian drone had struck the building in the north part of Odesa. What he found was rubble and dust, the mangled remains of what had been a nine-story residential building. Witnesses say the drone hit the building at the sixth-floor level, causing concrete slabs of the upper floors of the building to collapse on the lower levels. Click to expand…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
