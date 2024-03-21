Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Recovering after a false start? What’s the state of play for Brisbane’s 2032 Olympic and Paralympic planning?

By Leonie Lockstone-Binney, Professor, Griffith University
Judith Mair, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Kirsten Holmes, Professor, School of Management and Marketing, Curtin University
Paul Burton, Professor of Urban Management & Planning, Griffith University
Queensland premier Steven Miles is walking a tightrope in trying to deliver a spectacular yet sustainable, legacy-driven 2032 Brisbane Olympics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ UN Rights Council: Renew Iran Mandates
~ Getting to know Andria Piciau: A Q&A with a Sardinian language activist
~ 10 million animals die on our roads each year. Here’s what works (and what doesn’t) to cut the toll
~ Women have been excluded from men’s spaces for centuries. And that’s why the MONA Ladies Lounge matters
~ No, the West is not to blame for Russia’s war in Ukraine. Why this myth – and others – are so difficult to dispel
~ The demise of TVNZ’s Sunday spells the end of long-form current affairs – just when we need it most
~ Accountability essential to counter human rights abuse in DPR Korea
~ World News in Brief: Dignity and justice key to end evil of racial discrimination, methane emissions update, Mpox latest, peacebuilding boost
~ What Article 23 means for the future of Hong Kong and its once vibrant pro-democracy movement
~ How ‘himpathy’ helps shield perpetrators of sexual misconduct from repercussions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter