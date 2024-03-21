Recovering after a false start? What’s the state of play for Brisbane’s 2032 Olympic and Paralympic planning?
By Leonie Lockstone-Binney, Professor, Griffith University
Judith Mair, Associate Professor, The University of Queensland
Kirsten Holmes, Professor, School of Management and Marketing, Curtin University
Paul Burton, Professor of Urban Management & Planning, Griffith University
Queensland premier Steven Miles is walking a tightrope in trying to deliver a spectacular yet sustainable, legacy-driven 2032 Brisbane Olympics.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 20, 2024