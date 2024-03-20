Each Easter we spend about $62 a head on chocolates, but the cost of buying unsustainable products can be far greater
By Stephanie Perkiss, Associate professor in accounting, University of Wollongong
Cristiana Bernardi, Senior Lecturer in Accounting and Financial Management, The Open University
John Dumay, Professor in Department of Accounting and Corporate Governance, Macquarie University
The 5th Edition of the Chocolate Scorecard reveals that some retailers are lagging when it comes to selling sustainable products.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 20, 2024