Half of Australians in aged care have depression. Psychological therapy could help
By Tanya Davison, Adjunct professor, Health & Ageing Research Group, Swinburne University of Technology
Sunil Bhar, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Swinburne University of Technology
A new review looks at whether psychological therapies, such as cognitive behavioural therapy, are an effective way to treat older people in aged care with symptoms of depression.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 19, 2024