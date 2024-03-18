Press freedom in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda: what journalists have to say about doing their jobs
By Karen McIntyre, Assistant Professor, Journalism and Director of Graduate Studies, Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture, Virginia Commonwealth University
Meghan Sobel Cohen, Associate Professor, Department of Communication and the Master of Development Practice, Regis University
A majority of the world’s population has experienced a decline in press freedom in recent years, according to a UN report. In east Africa, the results are mixed and debatable.
In Rwanda, both international press freedom rankings and journalists on the ground say press freedom has increased over the past 10 years. In neighbouring Uganda,…
