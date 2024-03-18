Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Press freedom in Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda: what journalists have to say about doing their jobs

By Karen McIntyre, Assistant Professor, Journalism and Director of Graduate Studies, Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture, Virginia Commonwealth University
Meghan Sobel Cohen, Associate Professor, Department of Communication and the Master of Development Practice, Regis University
A majority of the world’s population has experienced a decline in press freedom in recent years, according to a UN report. In east Africa, the results are mixed and debatable.

In Rwanda, both international press freedom rankings and journalists on the ground say press freedom has increased over the past 10 years. In neighbouring Uganda,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ US Truth and Healing Commission on Indigenous Boarding Schools is Long Overdue
~ Vladimir Putin’s gold strategy explains why sanctions against Russia have failed
~ The UK government is using private tech companies to deliver public funds to asylum seekers
~ Gaza conflict: Washington’s patience is wearing thin over the lack of leadership from both Israel and Palestine
~ What your hair can tell you about your health
~ Oil firms want to drill in four of the UK’s areas of outstanding natural beauty
~ Biden v Trump: winning suburbia is key to clinching the presidency in 2024
~ The hidden racist history of hair loss
~ Donor-advised funds: US regulators are scrambling to catch up with the boom in these charitable giving accounts
~ Floating crystals slow stellar aging — for some stars, this can delay death by billions of years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter