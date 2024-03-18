Tolerance.ca
Victims need to be protected – regardless of whether they are testifying in family court or criminal court

By Carrie Leonetti, Associate Professor of Law, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Victims in the family court system are often forced to come face-to-face with their alleged attackers when giving evidence. A new bill aims to afford these victims more protection when testifying.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
