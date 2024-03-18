Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Should Press on Rights When China’s Minister Visits

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the sixth China-Australia Foreign and Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, December 21, 2022. © 2022 CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/Shutterstock On Wednesday, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to Australia to take part in the Australia-China Foreign and Strategic Dialogue, a longstanding format where they will discuss trade, security, and other bilateral and international issues. During the visit, the Australian government should move beyond statements of concern and make clear their intention…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ India: Authorities Revoke Visa Privileges of Diaspora Critics
~ How safe are Australia’s mines? New analysis shows reform has been stalled for a decade
~ The West can’t ‘solve’ its Russia problem. Here’s how it should handle 6 more years of Vladimir Putin
~ Victims need to be protected – regardless of whether they are testifying in family court or criminal court
~ Even as the fusion era dawns, we’re still in the Steam Age
~ Vanity, money and ‘angry masculine impastos’: Liam Pieper’s Appreciation is a mordant tale of a tragically flawed artist
~ Who will look after us in our final years? A pay rise alone won’t solve aged-care workforce shortages
~ Will the AUKUS deal survive in the event of a Trump presidency? All signs point to yes
~ Smart meters haven’t delivered the promised benefits to electricity users. Here’s a way to fix the problems
~ Why is toddler milk so popular? Follow the money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter