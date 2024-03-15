Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gut microbiome: meet Roseburia intestinalis — the energy-producing bacterium that helps us fight against disease

By Conor Meehan, Associate Professor of Microbial Bioinformatics, Nottingham Trent University
R intestinalis is one of the gut’s primary producers of butyrate – a source of energy for many of the gut’s cells.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
