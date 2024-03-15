Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Gross negligence’: why a parent like James Crumbley can be found guilty for their child’s crimes

By Thaddeus Hoffmeister, Professor of Law, University of Dayton
James and Jennifer Crumbley purchased a handgun for their son as a Christmas present. Ethan Crumbley used that gun to kill 4 of his high school classmates.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Rights chief appalled at Nigeria mass abductions, ‘pervasive’ hunger in streets of Sudan, Syria child crisis
~ EU Deal with Egypt Rewards Authoritarianism, Betrays “EU Values”
~ India Activates Discriminatory Citizenship Law
~ Belarus: Open letter to Ambassadors of Member States of the UN Human Rights Council (UN HRC)
~ Undersea cables for Africa’s internet retrace history and leave digital gaps as they connect continents
~ The mystery of consciousness shows there may be a limit to what science alone can achieve
~ Haiku has captured the essence of seasons for centuries – new poems contain a trace of climate change
~ Child health is in crisis in the UK – here’s what needs to change
~ Ravenser Odd: the medieval city Yorkshire lost to the sea
~ Fuel poverty in England is probably 2.5 times higher than government statistics show
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter