Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is minoxidil, the anti-balding hair growth treatment? Here’s what the science says

By Jacinta L. Johnson, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy Practice, University of South Australia
Kirsten Staff, Senior Lecturer in Pharmacy, University of South Australia
Hair loss (also known as alopecia) often affects the scalp but can occur anywhere on the body. It’s very common and usually nothing to worry about; about half of Australian men show signs of visible baldness at age 50 and over a quarter of Australian women report hair thinning by the same age. It’s often genetic.

But if you’ve noticed hair loss and are worried by it, see a GP or dermatologist…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
