Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nine years after #OscarsSoWhite, a look at what’s changed

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Dannielle Piper, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient, The Conversation
Ateqah Khaki, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
It’s been nine years since #OscarsSoWhite called out a lack of diversity at the Oscars. Has anything changed? Prof. Naila Keleta-Mae and actress Mariah Inger unpack the progress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
