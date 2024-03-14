Nine years after #OscarsSoWhite, a look at what’s changed
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
Dannielle Piper, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient, The Conversation
Ateqah Khaki, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient
It’s been nine years since #OscarsSoWhite called out a lack of diversity at the Oscars. Has anything changed? Prof. Naila Keleta-Mae and actress Mariah Inger unpack the progress.
- Thursday, March 14, 2024