Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger hint at a new west African currency: what it’ll take for it to succeed

By Thierno Thioune, enseignant-chercheur, directeur du CREA, Université Cheikh Anta Diop de Dakar
On 11 February 2024, the head of Niger’s ruling military junta, General Abdourahmane Tiani, spoke of the possible creation of a common currency with Burkina Faso and Mali. “The currency is a first step toward breaking free from the legacy of colonisation,” he said on national TV, referring to the CFA franc inherited from French colonisation.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali, three former French colonies, have experienced military coups in recent…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
