Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Questionable Amnesty Deals for ISIS Members

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Egyptian army tanks and armored vehicles in Rafah in North Sinai sometime in 2018. The army has demolished thousands of homes in the city that borders Israel and Gaza, forcibly evicting almost the entire population.  © 2018 Private (Beirut) – The Egyptian authorities appear to have made opaque amnesty deals in recent years with suspected members of the Islamic State (also known as ISIS) affiliate in Egypt’s North Sinai without making the criteria public, Human Rights Watch and the Sinai Foundation for Human Rights said today. Evidence gathered by the two organizations…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
