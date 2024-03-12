Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pennsylvania overhauled its sentencing guidelines to be more fair and consistent − but racial disparities may not disappear so soon

By C. Clare Strange, Assistant Research Professor of Criminology and Justice Studies, Drexel University
The new guidelines are not intended to reduce punishment but aim to reduce disparities in punishment that are linked to race and ethnicity.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
