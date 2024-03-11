Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The next pandemic? It’s already here for Earth’s wildlife

By Diana Bell, Professor of Conservation Biology, University of East Anglia
I am a conservation biologist who studies emerging infectious diseases. When people ask me what I think the next pandemic will be I often say that we are in the midst of one – it’s just afflicting a great many species more than ours.

I am referring to the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza H5N1 (HPAI H5N1), otherwise known as bird flu, which has killed millions of birds and unknown numbers of mammals, particularly during the past three years.

This is the strain that emerged in domestic geese in China in 1997 and quickly jumped to humans in south-east Asia with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Syria violence intensifying, heavy weapons threat in Myanmar, justice call for Thai lawyer
~ UPDATING LIVE: Civilians in Israel and Palestine 'cannot be abandoned', says top UN official on sexual violence in conflict
~ Strange rock formations beneath the Pacific Ocean could change our understanding of the early Earth
~ Intuition is the secret to great acting and many other skills – here’s how to train it
~ Police get budget money for first responder drones – but new tech won’t solve the issues facing UK forces
~ Women in Formula One: how the sport is trying to redress its longstanding lack of support for female drivers and staff
~ How urbanisation – and Hinduisation – is stripping India’s indigenous communities of their cultural heritage
~ Sitting is bad for your health and exercise doesn’t seem to offset the harmful effects
~ Venezuelan migrants are boosting economic growth in South America, says research
~ Hayek’s Road to Serfdom at 80: what critics get wrong about the Austrian economist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter