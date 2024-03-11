Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ugandan Authorities Should Drop Charges Against Environmental Activists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Uganda National Students Association participate in a rally in Kampala, Uganda, September 29, 2022. © 2022 Luke Dray/Getty Images Next week, eleven Ugandan students will appear before a Kampala court for their activism against the planned East Africa crude oil pipeline (EACOP), one of the largest fossil fuel infrastructure projects currently under development globally. This is the latest in a series of harassment, threats, and arbitrary arrests against EACOP protestors. These trials are part of a deeply concerning escalation of threats against human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ghana’s economy and food security policies: Lessons from Operation Feed Yourself
~ As the pandemic turns four, here’s what we need to do for a healthier future
~ Mental workload: how can we prevent our brains from overheating?
~ Government’s aged care report proposes older Australians pay more but eschews a levy
~ Albanese and NT governments to spend $4 billion over a decade to tackle Indigenous housing
~ Is the National Guard a solution to school violence?
~ How ‘hometown associations’ help immigrants support their communities in the US and back in their homelands
~ I’m a political scientist, and the Alabama Supreme Court’s IVF ruling turned me into a reproductive-rights refugee
~ Ancient Rome successfully fought against voter intimidation − a political story told on a coin that resonates today
~ Ramadan will be difficult for those in Gaza or other war zones – what does fasting mean for those who might be already starving?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter