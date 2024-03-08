Immune cells can adapt to invading pathogens, deciding whether to fight now or prepare for the next battle
By Kathleen Abadie, Ph.D. Candidate in Bioengineering, University of Washington
Elisa Clark, Ph.D. Candidate in Bioengineering, University of Washington
Hao Yuan Kueh, Associate Professor of Bioengineering, University of Washington
When faced with a threat, T cells have the decision-making flexibility to both clear out the pathogen now and ready themselves for a future encounter.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, March 8, 2024