Human Rights Observatory

Flight MH370 is still missing after ten years – forensic experts explain what we know and why we haven’t found the plane

By Jamie Pringle, Reader in Forensic Geoscience, Keele University
Alastair Ruffell, Reader, School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen's University Belfast
Ruth Morgan, Vice Dean Engineering (Interdisciplinarity Entrepreneurship), Professor of Crime and Forensic Science, UCL
It has been ten years since Malaysian airlines flight MH370, carrying 239 passengers and crew on board, disappeared less than one hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on 8 March 2014. It has become one of the great unsolved mysteries of modern times and is a puzzle that has remained resolutely unsolved.

Theories abound on the flight’s disappearance and current location of the wreckage. Unusually, all communications aboard the plane were switched off shortly after take-off.

Intermittent satellite location information subsequently suggested it…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
