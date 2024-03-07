Why ‘One Health’ needs more social sciences: Pandemic prevention depends on behaviour as well as biology
By Kaylee Byers, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Health Sciences; Senior Scientist, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Lara Hollmann, Research Fellow, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Salome A. Bukachi, Associate professor, Institute of Anthropology, Gender and African Studies, University of Nairobi
Sarah Robinson, Postdoctoral Fellow, Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics and Society, Simon Fraser University
Pandemics often have animal origins, so prevention is often dominated by health and veterinary sciences. However, social sciences’ role in understanding human behaviour is also crucial to prevention.
