Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Flood risk mapping is an essential tool to adapt to a warming world: Lessons from Nova Scotia

By Kate Sherren, Professor, School for Resource and Environmental Studies, Dalhousie University
Public concerns for real estate value, and a focus on the self, make flood risk maps unpopular. However, these concerns should not dissuade governments from providing resources we can all trust.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canadian sport leaders should look to national team athletes for lessons in accountability
~ Why ‘One Health’ needs more social sciences: Pandemic prevention depends on behaviour as well as biology
~ From invisible segregation to the visible heart: what 100 years of kitchens can tell us about domestic labour
~ Too much heat in the kitchen: survey shows toxic work conditions mean many chefs are getting out
~ The Southern Ocean upwelling is a mecca for whales and tuna that’s worth celebrating and protecting
~ Our family is always glued to separate devices. How can we connect again?
~ The first 100 days of tax policy bode well for National’s supporters – others might be worried
~ Women’s Voices Have Power to Drive Change
~ World News in Brief: Israeli settlement plan condemned, abductions in northern Nigeria, alarm over reported pre-election attacks in India
~ What you should know about coming out as LGBTQ+ in your 20s and 30s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter