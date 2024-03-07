Too much heat in the kitchen: survey shows toxic work conditions mean many chefs are getting out
By Shelagh K. Mooney, Associate Professor, School of Hospitality & Tourism, Faculty of Culture and Society, Auckland University of Technology
Matthew Brenner, Lecturer, The Hotel School Australia, Southern Cross University
Richard Robinson, Professor of Service Work & Employment, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Stress, poor pay and job insecurity are driving professional chefs away from the hospitality industry in Australia and New Zealand. Tourism is also feeling the impact of the looming skill shortage.
- Thursday, March 7, 2024