Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Too much heat in the kitchen: survey shows toxic work conditions mean many chefs are getting out

By Shelagh K. Mooney, Associate Professor, School of Hospitality & Tourism, Faculty of Culture and Society, Auckland University of Technology
Matthew Brenner, Lecturer, The Hotel School Australia, Southern Cross University
Richard Robinson, Professor of Service Work & Employment, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Stress, poor pay and job insecurity are driving professional chefs away from the hospitality industry in Australia and New Zealand. Tourism is also feeling the impact of the looming skill shortage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Canadian sport leaders should look to national team athletes for lessons in accountability
~ Why ‘One Health’ needs more social sciences: Pandemic prevention depends on behaviour as well as biology
~ Flood risk mapping is an essential tool to adapt to a warming world: Lessons from Nova Scotia
~ From invisible segregation to the visible heart: what 100 years of kitchens can tell us about domestic labour
~ The Southern Ocean upwelling is a mecca for whales and tuna that’s worth celebrating and protecting
~ Our family is always glued to separate devices. How can we connect again?
~ The first 100 days of tax policy bode well for National’s supporters – others might be worried
~ Women’s Voices Have Power to Drive Change
~ World News in Brief: Israeli settlement plan condemned, abductions in northern Nigeria, alarm over reported pre-election attacks in India
~ What you should know about coming out as LGBTQ+ in your 20s and 30s
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter