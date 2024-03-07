Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s Voices Have Power to Drive Change

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists sing during a rally to support women's rights on International Women's Day in Buenos Aires, March 8, 2023. © 2023 Mariana Nedelcu/SOPA Images/Sipa USA via AP Images Every March 8, International Women’s Day, women flood the streets in countries around the world to commemorate hard-won victories for women’s rights and to fight for more. It’s a time to celebrate advances while sharing our frustrations about too-slow progress or even backsliding. But we’re only able to express our joy and rage when we enjoy freedom of expression. Without it, realizing other rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
