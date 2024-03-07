Tolerance.ca
Think short-stay rentals like Airbnb are out of control? Numbers are down, especially in our biggest cities

By Thomas Sigler, Associate Professor of Human Geography, The University of Queensland
Zhenpeng (Frank) Zou, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of the Environment, The University of Queensland
The number of active short-term rental listings is a small fraction of the total number of dwellings in Australia – and many listings are not in the city areas of great housing need.The Conversation


