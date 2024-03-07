Working from home can make us healthier and happier. Employers benefit too. Here’s the evidence if you need any convincing
By Ty Ferguson, Research Associate, University of South Australia
Carol Maher, Professor, Medical Research Future Fund Emerging Leader, University of South Australia
Rachel Curtis, Research fellow, University of South Australia
The Fair Work Commission is considering basic rights to work from home. Here’s what the evidence says about the impacts of working from home on physical health and mental wellbeing.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, March 7, 2024