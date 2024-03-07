Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New Wave of Arrests Targets Journalists and Activists in Azerbaijan

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The police in front of Toplum TV office in Baku, Azerbaijan, March 6, 2024. © 2024 Aziz Karimov/Getty Images At least six journalists were detained on March 6 in Baku after authorities searched the office of an online news platform, Toplum TV, as part of a major crackdown on independent media in Azerbaijan in recent months. Nine other staff members were questioned and released. The office was sealed off by police. All six journalists are facing bogus smuggling charges. One of the six detained, Farid Ismayilov, who has a health condition, was forced to sign a document…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
