Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘I will tell you what numbers can’t about Gaza’

By Asia Zughaiar
Personal essay by a Palestinian from Jerusalem and the West Bank, reflecting on the ongoing genocide in Gaza and mourning the loss of humanity.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Femicide in Italy: A modern phenomenon deeply rooted in country’s cultural past
~ Gaza war: both sides are reporting sexual violence committed by their enemy – but these crimes are hard to investigate
~ Copa 71: how the first women’s World Cup was erased from footballing history
~ Gaza update: starvation and sexual violence are being used as weapons of war
~ Not just a love story: ‘Past Lives’ gives a glimpse into growing up bicultural
~ North Korea: Sealing China Border Worsens Crisis
~ Azerbaijan: Campaign of intimidation against independent media continues with raid on Toplum TV
~ Somalia-Turkey maritime deal is a win for both countries, and not a power play for the Horn of Africa
~ Lord’s Resistance Army: ICC awards reparations to victims of commander Dominic Ongwen - what happens next
~ Why Israel’s economy is resilient in spite of the war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter