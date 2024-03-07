Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza update: starvation and sexual violence are being used as weapons of war

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Some are calling it the “flour massacre”. At dawn on the morning of February 29, as a convoy of about 30 trucks carrying aid moved along the coast road in Gaza City, it was mobbed by crowds of Palestinians desperate to get their hands on food to feed their families.

Like just about everything else in this devastating conflict, there are two distinctly different versions of what happened next. Israeli authorities said people were killed when the crowd ran out of control, with some being run over by aid trucks and others crushed by the desperate crowd. Palestinian eyewitnesses say that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
