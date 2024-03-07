Tolerance.ca
Not just a love story: ‘Past Lives’ gives a glimpse into growing up bicultural

By Hali Kil, Assistant Professor, Psychology, Simon Fraser University
Past Lives, a film centring on a nostalgic love story between childhood soul mates, is one of this year’s Oscar nominees for best picture.

Although it’s been somewhat overshadowed by “Barbenheimer,” Past Lives is worth the watch. It can provide meaningful insights on how immigrant…The Conversation


