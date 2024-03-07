Tolerance.ca
Azerbaijan: Campaign of intimidation against independent media continues with raid on Toplum TV

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the news that police raided the offices of the independent Toplum TV in Baku and detained its journalists, Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International’s South Caucasus Researcher, said: “This latest crackdown on independent media is a direct assault on the right to freedom of expression and media freedom and a blatant attempt to silence critical […] The post Azerbaijan: Campaign of intimidation against independent media continues with raid on Toplum TV appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


