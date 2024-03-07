Tolerance.ca
Somalia-Turkey maritime deal is a win for both countries, and not a power play for the Horn of Africa

By Brendon J. Cannon, Assistant Professor, Khalifa University
A recent defence deal between Somalia and Turkey has great significance for Somalia and the region’s security. The agreement, which covers both land and sea, aims to enhance defence cooperation between Turkey and Somalia. It includes the possibility of Turkey providing both training and equipment for a Somali navy.

Its near-term impact should, however, not be exaggerated.

Instead, it should be understood as a good-faith agreement signed between…The Conversation


© The Conversation
