Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Lord’s Resistance Army: ICC awards reparations to victims of commander Dominic Ongwen - what happens next

By Tonny Raymond Kirabira, Lecturer in Law, University of East London
Miracle Chinwenmeri Uche, Lecturer in Law, University of Westminster
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has recently ordered reparations for victims of Dominic Ongwen, an ex-child soldier turned commander in the Lord’s Resistance Army, a rebel group that terrorised northern Uganda for two decades.

The court’s order, the first in the Ugandan situation, awards collective community-based symbolic payment for each victim. International criminal law scholars…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
