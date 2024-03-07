Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Russian soldiers’ wives are increasingly outspoken in their opposition

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Natasha Danilova, Senior Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Aberdeen
International Women’s Day is widely celebrated in Russia. But amid the bouquets of flowers and stilted speeches of congratulation made by Vladimir Putin, the state-controlled media will be doing its best to ignore one group of Russia’s women. These are the wives of some of its soldiers fighting in Ukraine, who have embarked on a series of regular, public demonstrations that challenge the state and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Somalia-Turkey maritime deal is a win for both countries, and not a power play for the Horn of Africa
~ Lord’s Resistance Army: ICC awards reparations to victims of commander Dominic Ongwen - what happens next
~ Why Israel’s economy is resilient in spite of the war
~ From fast fashion to excessive earrings, these trends might be harmful to your health
~ Why schools need to take sun safety more seriously – expert explains
~ White men dominate the environment sector – here’s how to encourage more diverse voices
~ An Oscar win for Lily Gladstone would be a huge step for Native Americans in an industry that has reduced them to stereotypes
~ Tampon tax: Chinese women are breaking period taboos to campaign for lower prices
~ Cherry blossoms – celebrated in Japan for centuries and gifted to Americans – are an appreciation of impermanence and spring
~ How Florida’s home insurance market became so dysfunctional, so fast
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter